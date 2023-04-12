Police: 1 dead, following vehicle crash on Route 2 in Charlemont

Massachusetts State Police
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLEMONT, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Mass. State Police are investigating a deadly vehicle crash on Route 2 in Charlemont.

According to Mass. State Police, at around 1 p.m. a 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee heading eastbound pulled to the right side of the road and attempted to make a U-turn. When the SUV tried to pull back into the roadway, a 2005 Harley Davidson struck the vehicle.

State officials confirmed the driver of the motorcycle, 66-year-old Gregory Herzig, was transported to Baystate Franklin Medical Center where he later died due to the extent of his injuries.

The Mass. State Police Troop B, the State Police Collision Analysis, the Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section is investigating the crash.

