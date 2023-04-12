Pothole season means busy days for local tire shops

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s pothole and road work season and it’s also a time when drivers face expensive damages to their cars. The mechanics at City Tire in Springfield work many days to make sure vehicles get what they need to drive smoothly on the roads and those fixes include replacing tires damaged by potholes which are popping up around the area.

“It could place havoc on suspension parts, tire rods, ball joints…That one shot, that’s all it takes to wear down those parts and break down,” said City Tire store manager Mike Lapite.

Lapite told us when cars strike potholes, bubbles can form on the wheels, which lead to flat tires and crashes.

“They can get bigger, they will get bigger, and they can explode,” Lapite explained.

We caught up with Leonardo Matos of Springfield, who has a couple of potholes just outside his house.

“Every time heavy traffic goes by and they (cars) hit the pothole, the whole house shakes…Vehicles can get damaged because it is a big pothole,” Matos said.

Lapite told Western Mass News that the shop has seen at least 25 to 50 customers who had to deal with pothole damage for each of the last three months. While replacements could be pricey, he said it is important to get the problem fixed or have the car checked as soon as possible.

“We don’t mind having people come right in and we’ll throw the car up on the lift just to check the front end, check the suspension, check the tires just to make sure people are safe,” Lapite noted.

Lapite also advised you to get your tires aligned and not overinflate them to avoid any further damage.

