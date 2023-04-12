Record-Breaking Warmth Expected Thursday and Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We ended up with a very warm afternoon as temperatures soared into the 70s with some upper 70s in the lower valley!

Gusty breezes subsided fast this evening and wind remains light to calm overnight. Temperatures are already falling quicker than last night and early morning lows may briefly dip into the upper 40s with clear skies.

While we start cool Thursday morning, we don’t stay that way for long! Temperatures warm very quickly in the morning under full sunshine and a westerly breeze will help push highs into the lower and middle 80s! The record to beat in Springfield is 85 set in 1945-we will be very close!

Breezes will be lighter Thursday and Friday, so Red Flag Warnings may not be re-issued, however, we are still very dry and very warm, so we keep an elevated brush fire risk into the weekend.

We end the week with another day of likely record-breaking warmth as highs return to the 80s. Some scattered clouds should move through and more clouds will build Friday night into Saturday as we finally see a storm system come our way.

A mid-level low over the Gulf coast will move toward New England, bringing an increasing chance for showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. We remain warm Saturday but turn more seasonable Sunday with highs only looking to get into the 60s thanks to a developing northeasterly flow. Our next round of showers approaches late Sunday night into Monday with a passing cold front and a seasonable temperature pattern will continue for the week.

