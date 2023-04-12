West Springfield Police looking for missing teen

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in West Springfield are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

They said that 16-year-old Madison Daletto left the West Springfield High School campus around 10 a.m. Tuesday and has not yet returned home or contacted her family. Authorities believe that she may be in Chicopee or West Springfield.

She is 5′3″ tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, and a pink tank top.

Anyone with information is asked to call West Springfield Police at (413) 263-3210.

