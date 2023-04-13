4 people shot at Indiana park during memorial for slain man

FWPD responds to McCormick Park Wednesday, April 12.
FWPD responds to McCormick Park Wednesday, April 12.(Staff)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Four people were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at an Indiana park during a memorial, police said.

The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. during a balloon release at McCormick Park in Fort Wayne, Officer Anthony Krock told The Journal Gazette.

One woman and three men were taken to a hospital. Krock did not release their conditions.

Krissy Williams told the newspaper that the memorial was held to honor Tyreece Vachon, 19, who was fatally shot Tuesday outside an apartment complex.

Police did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven suspects have been charged as part of a catalytic converter theft operation that...
7 suspects arrested in connection with thefts of hundreds of catalytic converters
Easthampton school committee votes to offer superintendent job to another candidate
Easthampton school committee votes to offer superintendent job to another candidate
Western Mass News was the only camera in the courtroom Tuesday as a Holyoke police captain,...
Holyoke Police captain in court after allegedly sexually harassing female officer
A child was hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus Tuesday morning.
Holyoke child injured after being struck by a truck at a school bus stop
One incident happened in the town of Windsor, where a woman captured video of a black bear...
Black bear crashes Easter egg hunt, eats all the candy

Latest News

Taco Bell is bringing back its Nacho Fries this week.
Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man eaten alive by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Agawam, and Holyoke.
Town by Town: Preschool art show, gas main delays, summer youth job fair
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., leaves a classified briefing on China, at the Capitol...
After calls to resign, Feinstein seeks Judiciary replacement