Agawam resident witnesses FBI raid connected to multi-state catalytic converter theft ring

AGAWAM, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A major multi-state crackdown on a catalytic converter theft ring with seven people from western Mass. at the center of it on Wednesday.

Investigators are calling the leader of the group “extremely organized.” One woman in Agawam described what she woke up to this morning as FBI agents raided her neighbor’s house.

“Multiple vehicles, lots of lights, lots of noise and a lot of chaos,” said Deb Briancesco. “And just not knowing what’s going on that was a little unsettling.”

Deb Briancesco, a Feeding Hills resident described what she woke up to on Wednesday morning, as FBI agents raided her neighbors’ home on South West Street.

“I’ve seen them, waved to them you know when you drive by that kind of stuff. But never had conversation, seen them walk the dog a few times but that’s it,” said Briancesco.

Investigators spoke out on Wednesday sharing that raid was in connection to a larger investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s office. Involving 7 members of an organized theft crew who were arrested in connection to thefts across the region, including catalytic converters stolen from over 470 vehicles.

“Earlier this morning hundreds of law enforcement partners arrested seven individuals for their alleged involvement in a multi-state theft ring responsible for over 2 million dollars in estimated losses for hundreds of victims across Massachusetts and New Hampshire,” said U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Those seven individuals, all from western Mass., now face federal charges, including Rafael Davila of Feeding Hills, who investigators said headed up the operation.

“The alleged ringleader in this organized group of thieves is Rafael Davila who planned each and every theft, keeping detailed records, outlining the locations his crew targeted,” said FBI agent Bonavolonta. “The costs associated with the crimes and where the stolen property was delivered.”

FBI special agent Joseph Bonavolonta described Davila as “extremely organized,” and said they were able to connect the dots quickly once they discovered he used his maroon Acura to transport each targeted theft. Before the crew allegedly sold the valuable car parts to a man named Jose Torres.

“Once in the possession of the stolen converters, our investigation found Rafael Davila routinely transferred them to middleman, Jose Torres who we believe stockpiled thousands of them from multiple burglary crews and transported them to buyers in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey for a hefty profit,” said FBI agent Bonavolonta.

Torres is accused of bringing between $30,000 to $80,000 per week to those buyers who are also now facing charges.

