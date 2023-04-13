Getting Answers: value of catalytic converters

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Investigators have broken up a ring involving seven men from western Massaaccusetts who are accused of stealing catalytic converters from hundreds of vehicles in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Now, we’re getting answers on the value of catalytic converters and how this theft ring was able to make a high profit off of them.

“We allege that these men are responsible for over 470 vehicles being targeted in having their catalytic converters cut out and stolen. The crime, according to court documents, takes less than one minute and effectively leaves these vehicles disabled,” said U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins.

The arrest of seven men from western Massachusetts accused of stealing catalytic converters from hundreds of vehicles across Massachusetts and New Hampshire has many wondering what is a catalytic converter and how much they are worth.

“They use precious metals in their center or core and are regularly targeted for theft due to the high value of those metals: palladium, platinum, and rhodium,” Rollins added.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, the seven defendants are allegedly responsible for an estimated $2 million in losses across Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

“Like a Nascar pitt crew, these videos depict the skill and speed with which these individuals could jack up a vehicle and cut the catalytic convertor out,” Rollins explained.

On Wednesday, Rollins detailed how the stolen catalytic converters were sold to core buyers in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. In this photo, you can reportedly see one of the defendants, Jose Torres of Springfield, unloading 25 catalytic converters to one man in East Hartford, CT. According to court documents, the total value of those car parts is worth over $17,000.

Western Mass News is getting answers on how this theft crew was able to make such a heavy profit on them.

“Catalytic converters are easy to steal. They are valuable, they lack identifying markings that can easily be traced by law enforcement. They are also a prime target for thieves because of the exploding market value of the precious metals hidden inside their core and the disruptions in their supply chain that make it difficult to replace,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Boston office Joseph Bonavolonta.

David Vedovelli, owner Lyndale Garage in Springfield, told us more.

“They sell the whole converter. The converter goes off and gets processed where they knock all of the stuff, the catalysts out of the shell, and then they have some way to separate it. There mostly looking for the palladium, which they tell me is like $2,000 an ounce,” Vedovelli said.

