‘I’m honored’: UMass Amherst introduces new head coach for women’s basketball

AMHERST, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A big announcement, UMass women’s basketball held an introductory press conference for their new head coach in Amherst.

“I’m proud, I’m honored, I’m humbled, I’m grateful,” said Coach Mike Leflar. “I’m excited for the next steps, and I want you all to be a part of it. Go UMass. It’s a new era for UMass women’s basketball. On Wednesday afternoon here at the Mullins Center, Mike Leflar was formally introduced as the 12th head coach in program history.”

“A hard worker, just a really great human being, leads with integrity,” said Bamford.

The move follows the winningest era in program history including a trip to the NCAA tournament in 2022 and the team’s first-ever atlantic-10 regular season title this season.

During that run, Leflar served as an associate head coach under Tory Verdi, who recently accepted the head coaching job at the University of Pittsburgh.

“Over the last 5 years, you could say that this has been a job interview,” said Bamford.

On Wednesday, Leflar who has two decades of coaching experience, shared a message about family.

“For my kids to come to games and run around the Mullins Center and to be really welcomed is a really special feeling and that’s what it’s about for me,” said Leflar.

He extended that mentality to those in attendance including Sam Breen, the program’s all-time leading scorer and Destiney Philoxy.

“As your coach, I want to be in your life for as long as you’ll have me,” said Leflar. “It’s going to be a great ride.”

Now, the focus shifts to more of the same playing, winning basketball.

“We’ve won before, we’ve won in different ways, we’ll win again,” said Leflar.

And getting the whole western mass community on board.

“We’re playing pretty good basketball here in valley, and our women’s basketball team is one that you want to support,” said Bamford.

