Local business owner reacts to multiple arrests after falling victim to catalytic converter theft

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Several arrests caught the attention of many in western Mass. who have fallen victim to catalytic converter thefts.

Cerrato’s Pastry Shop in West Springfield fell victim to the same expensive act of vandalism earlier this year. An incident staff say took an emotional and financial toll on the business.

Seven individuals, all from western Mass., were charged in federal court in connection with a large-scale catalytic converter theft scheme.

While the theft here at Cerrato’s Pastry Shop was not part of the regional scheme, the bakery’s manager Todd Conway shared with us his reaction to the news.

“It’s much larger than we expected it to be, but it was pretty impressive they were able to track everybody down and get it done,” said Conway. “I always put my faith in the police doing their due diligence. It might not happen today, but it will in the future. It’s like karma.”

Conway said the police still haven’t been able to identify who stole their delivery truck’s catalytic converter. But he said this recent bust gives him hope investigators will be able to find who is responsible.

While their truck is back up and running, Conway told Western Mass News, their staff still live with the fear that this could happen again.

