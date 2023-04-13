Local criminal justice expert discusses massive crime bust of stolen catalytic converters

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Federal agents charged seven men from western Mass. for their roles in a massive crime ring that allegedly stole hundreds of catalytic converters.

Wednesday morning’s arrests came together through months of investigative work by state troopers, local officers, and federal agents.

“The scope of what they’ve done is massive,” said Professor Creaig Dunton.

Seven men from western Mass. facing federal charges for hundreds of catalytic converter thefts.

“We allege that these men are responsible for over 470 vehicles being targeted in having their catalytic converters cut out and stolen,” said U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins. “The crime according to court documents takes less than one minute and effectively leaves these vehicles disabled.”

More than 70 local police departments across the region contributed to what investigators are calling operation ‘Cut and Run.’

The alleged ringleader, Rafael Davilia is accused of planning and participating in these crimes on a full-time basis to steal and sell the parts across Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Among the items raid teams in Agawam, Springfield, Palmer and Holyoke recovered:

Six cars

Seven motorcycles

Two jet ski

A boat

Us currency

Narcotics

And more than 20 stolen catalytic converters

Western New England University’s criminal justice professor, Creaig Dunton said the scope of the ring sets it apart.

“I think it’s the kind of crime a lot of people assume is kind of impulsive, just people on the street getting access and selling the part somewhere else but this sort of number of people involved, the amount they did, and the amount of organization involved is different than what most people would have expected,” said Dunton.

Dunton told us what goes into an investigation of this magnitude.

“It’s a matter of trying to connect the dots,” said Dunton. “Trying to find any sort of patterns. When you have that many vehicles involved over that span of time, you do be able to start to identify some sort of pattern and commonalities.”

Dunton says since this type of theft often leaves behind little evidence, investigators had to put in a lot of work to identify these individuals, who he said could face substantial time behind bars.

“I think it’s going to be significant amount of time just given the number of charges they received and the specific ones,” said Dunton. “A lot of the charges we normally see with organized crime. Over the span of 470 incidents, that’s going to be some significant time involved in incarceration.”

The suspects will face various charges including conspiracy to transport stolen property in interstate commerce, interstate transportation of stolen property, and money laundering.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.