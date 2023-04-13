Rising prom costs forcing students to make adjustments

For high school students, prom season is just ahead.
For high school students, prom season is just ahead.(Western Mass News)
By Libby James and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - For high school students, prom season is just ahead.

“Tuxes are very expensive around here, so I was probably going to thrift one,” said Leverett Horrigan.

Horrigan, an Easthampton High School senior and son of a Western Mass News employee, is planning to head to prom in a couple weeks. After paying $75 for a ticket, he wants to look for less pricier clothing options.

“Something simple and nice, like I don’t want to go too crazy,” Horrigan added.

Western Mass News checked in with Formal Affair in West Springfield to see how prom rentals are playing out for them this year. Owner Kevin Kousch told us they are trying to keep it affordable, especially since prices have risen across the board.

“We kept our pricing the same as pre-COVID. We know the economy is tough on everybody, so we are $299 on sale for $199 and that includes the shoes,” Kousch said.

He said that promgoers are choosing everything from the classic tuxedo to different color bow ties to a bright red jacket.

“We also do color matching when you come in and if you have the color of the dress then we automatically pick out the tie and accessories to match your date,” Kousch noted.

For those headed to prom this year, Horrigan has this advice. “Wear whatever you want to wear and just have a good time,” he said.

Because next week is vacation week, Formal Affair plans to extend their hours.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven suspects have been charged as part of a catalytic converter theft operation that...
7 suspects arrested in connection with thefts of hundreds of catalytic converters
Massachusetts State Police
Police: 1 dead, following vehicle crash on Route 2 in Charlemont
A quick response to an early morning house fire.
Longmeadow crews respond to a two-alarm house fire
Longmeadow crews rescue dog
Longmeadow crews rescue dog after being stuck in the mud
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

Latest News

File photo of Springfield Police cruiser
Springfield Police announce launch of Bolawrap restraint device
Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire in Belchertown Friday afternoon.
Structure fire reported in Belchertown
Police in West Springfield are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
West Springfield Police located missing teen
Federal agents charged seven men from western Mass. for their roles in a massive crime ring...
Local criminal justice expert discusses massive crime bust of stolen catalytic converters