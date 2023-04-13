Rising prom costs forcing students to make adjustments

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - For high school students, prom season is just ahead.

“Tuxes are very expensive around here, so I was probably going to thrift one,” said Leverett Horrigan.

Horrigan, an Easthampton High School senior and son of a Western Mass News employee, is planning to head to prom in a couple weeks. After paying $75 for a ticket, he wants to look for less pricier clothing options.

“Something simple and nice, like I don’t want to go too crazy,” Horrigan added.

Western Mass News checked in with Formal Affair in West Springfield to see how prom rentals are playing out for them this year. Owner Kevin Kousch told us they are trying to keep it affordable, especially since prices have risen across the board.

“We kept our pricing the same as pre-COVID. We know the economy is tough on everybody, so we are $299 on sale for $199 and that includes the shoes,” Kousch said.

He said that promgoers are choosing everything from the classic tuxedo to different color bow ties to a bright red jacket.

“We also do color matching when you come in and if you have the color of the dress then we automatically pick out the tie and accessories to match your date,” Kousch noted.

For those headed to prom this year, Horrigan has this advice. “Wear whatever you want to wear and just have a good time,” he said.

Because next week is vacation week, Formal Affair plans to extend their hours.

