Springfield crews respond to a fast-spreading 15-acre brush fire in Blunt Park

Fire crews are at the scene of Bay Street for reports of a fast-spreading brush fire in...
Fire crews are at the scene of Bay Street for reports of a fast-spreading brush fire in Springfield.(Springfield Fire and Emergency Services)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire crews are at the scene of Bay Street for reports of a fast-spreading brush fire in Springfield.

According to Springfield Fire Department, firefighters are responding to Bay Street and Roosevelt Avenue to maintain the fire.

Fire officials advise the public to avoid the area at this time.

