Springfield Police announce launch of Bolawrap restraint device

By Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new technology will soon be deployed at the Springfield Police Department.

The city purchased a number of Bolawraps, which are tethering devices used to detain someone. On Thursday, they held a demonstration on how the device works and better explained how it will be used in the community.

Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Claprood said she wanted to purchase the devices, so officers had a non-lethal weapon that has minimal risk of injury on calls with suspects that may be suffering from mental health issues or addiction.

“We’re at a time where the more non-lethal tools I have, the better we are, the safer I can keep officers, and the safer I can keep the public without severe injury or without pulling our guns, or without looking like the militia if it’s just one of those cases where it’s mental health or addiction problems,” Clapprood explained.

Claprood added that the device will not be stored on an officer’s belt, so that it is not mistaken for a tazer or gun. Instead, it will be put in multiple cruisers in the department.

Any officer who uses the Bolawrap will have to go through a three to four hour training.

