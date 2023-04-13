Structure fire reported in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire in Belchertown in the area of Jon Drive, according to fire officials.

The Belchertown Fire Department posted to their Facebook page shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, saying crews were operating at the scene.

No word yet if anyone was inside the structure at the time of the fire.

The Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area.

This comes amidst a day that is at an Elevated Risk for brush fires in the region with temperatures around 80 degrees.

