Structure fire reported in Belchertown

(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Jessica Michalski
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire in Belchertown in the area of Jon Drive, according to fire officials.

The Belchertown Fire Department posted to their Facebook page shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, saying crews were operating at the scene.

No word yet if anyone was inside the structure at the time of the fire.

The Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area.

This comes amidst a day that is at an Elevated Risk for brush fires in the region with temperatures around 80 degrees.

Western Mass News is working on getting more information and we have a crew on the way.

Stay with us online and on-air starting at 4 p.m. on ABC40 for the very latest.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven suspects have been charged as part of a catalytic converter theft operation that...
7 suspects arrested in connection with thefts of hundreds of catalytic converters
Massachusetts State Police
Police: 1 dead, following vehicle crash on Route 2 in Charlemont
A quick response to an early morning house fire.
Longmeadow crews respond to a two-alarm house fire
Longmeadow crews rescue dog
Longmeadow crews rescue dog after being stuck in the mud
The former home of actress Betty White was demolished.
Betty White’s former home has been sold and demolished

Latest News

Police in West Springfield are looking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.
West Springfield Police located missing teen
Federal agents charged seven men from western Mass. for their roles in a massive crime ring...
Local criminal justice expert discusses massive crime bust of stolen catalytic converters
A big announcement, UMass women’s basketball held an introductory press conference for their...
‘I’m honored’: UMass Amherst introduces new head coach for women’s basketball
A major multi-state crackdown on a catalytic converter theft ring with seven people from...
Agawam resident witnesses FBI raid connected to multi-state catalytic converter theft ring