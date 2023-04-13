Record High Temps Today in Western Mass!

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Record high easily broken in Westover today! Highs have soared into the upper 80s across the lower valley to around 90! The previous record at Westover was 85 set in 1945. We also saw a huge temperature swing today after starting in the low 40s!

Tonight will be clear and we should cool off into the 50′s so still a fine night for sleeping. Open up the windows and let in some of the cool, fresh air.

Tomorrow will feature more record-breaking warmth as highs return to the 80s to around 90. The record high for tomorrow is 79 set in 1968- we should break the record easily. Some scattered clouds should move through and more clouds will build tomorrow night into Saturday as some moisture creeps up the coast.

A low over the Gulf coast will creep towards New England, bringing an increasing chance for showers late Saturday into Sunday morning. Saturday will be cooler, but still into the low to mid 70′s. We continue to cool on Sunday with highs only looking to get into the 50′s and lower 60′s thanks to a developing northeasterly flow. (Eastern Mass will likely stay in the 50′s all weekend long) A period of rain is likely late Sunday night into Monday morning with a passing cold. Temperatures look to top off near 60 on Patriot’s Day. We may pick up a 1/2″ to 1″ of rainfall. Dry, breeze cool conditions look to settle in for most of next week with highs in the 50′s and lower 60′s, certainly more April-like.

