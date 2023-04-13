Town by Town: Preschool art show, gas main delays, summer youth job fair

By Raegan Loughrey, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans, Maria Wilson, Kristin Burnell and Paris Dunford
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Agawam, and Holyoke.

An art show for preschool students took place in Springfield on Wednesday.

We’re told the teachers made way for ducklings who have worked hard over the past 7 months to bring out their students’ true artistic ability by using different types of media including art shows.

The school also told us in honor of “National Pet Day,” they collected pet supplies for the Dakin Animal Shelter to instill kindness in their students and encourage community awareness.

Starting this week Eversource will be installing a new natural gas main starting in Springfield Street from the Eversource transfer station and ending near the Valero gas station in Agawam.

Work is expected to be completed on the project before the start of the Big E.

The project will extend throughout the spring and summer.

During the construction period, traffic along Springfield Street will be limited and detour routes may be in place.

Now to Holyoke where a summer youth job fair took place.

The event was held for teens and young adults from ages 14 to 23.

Those looking for a summer gig were asked to bring their resume, a list of references and dress in business casual attire.

