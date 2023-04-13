Town by Town: Preschool enrollment, ‘Arbor Skills Day’ competition, special custom bike gift

Town by town is taking you to Holyoke, Northampton, and Springfield.
By Addie Patterson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Jeremy Fair, Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue, Libby James and Paris Dunford
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Holyoke, Northampton, and Springfield.

Preschool enrollment season kicked off today in Holyoke.

The HCS Headstart went door-to-door today for their preschool recruitment campaign.

Teachers and staff canvassed neighborhoods and knocked on doors to tell families about their free preschool program for children birth to 5 years old.

Over the next few months, HCS will be out at various community events enrolling children for the upcoming school year.

Over in Northampton, 100 competitors from across the state took part in an “Arbor Skills Day” competition.

The contest determines who is the best tree master in Massachusetts at the high school level.

Students that compete in competition do everything from climbing trees, tying knots, and identifying plants.

Finally, a special bike was gifted to a student today at the Rebecca Johnson school in Springfield.

“Bob the Bike Guy” surprised Ben, a student with Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome, with a special adaptive batman themed bicycle for him to ride with his disability.

“I don’t expect everyone to embrace my son because I don’t think that’s exactly realistic but when they do, it means a lot to me...It means a whole lot to me and I’m so happy, " said Ben’s mother, Nicole Brunson.

