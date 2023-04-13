West Springfield crews respond to a car accident on Bernie Avenue

Crews responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Bernie Avenue on Thursday.
Crews responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Bernie Avenue on Thursday.(West Springfield Fire Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:43 PM EDT
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Bernie Avenue on Thursday.

According to the West Springfield Fire Department, fire crews arrived at the scene of 345 Bernie Avenue for reports of a single car accident.

Fire officials confirmed occupants inside the vehicle were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

