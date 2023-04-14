‘Am I going to die?’: Holyoke boy recalls trauma after being struck by a DPW truck

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A 10-year-old boy who was hit by a DPW truck in Holyoke this week, sits down with Western Mass News where we witnessed first-hand the injuries he sustained from the accident.

He and his mom are both trying to recover from this traumatic event.

“I kept on screaming ‘am I going to die,’ said Wesley Suero. “I thought I was.” Western Mass News sat down with Wesley Suero, a 10-year-old boy from Holyoke who was hit by a Department of Public Works truck on Tuesday morning.

Suero told us he was playing tag in a playground up the street and went running to his bus stop. “I didn’t see the car so then I got hit,” said Suero.

Suero has a concussion, a broken thumb, and multiple scrapes and bruises.

His mother, Gladys Suero, shared this photo of Wesley from the day the accident happened, where you can see a large bump on his forehead.

We spoke to her as well, but she did not want to be shown on camera.

She described how tough it was to see her son so injured.

“I thought I was going to lose my second oldest because he had a humongous bump on his forehead and there was blood gushing from his nose, his mouth, his forehead, everywhere,” said Suero.

Western Mass News reached out to the Holyoke DPW and was directed to the city solicitor for comment.

The solicitor’s office sent us a statement that reads quote:

“This is an open and ongoing investigation. Certainly, our thoughts and prayers are with this child and his family.”

Western Mass News also obtained the police report on this accident.

It describes what the driver of the truck told police, saying quote:

“He informed me that he was driving east on Lyman Street when he was blinded by the glare from the sun, he states he saw the child when it was too late and was unable to stop in time.”

The police report notes there was no crosswalk where the accident took place, and that the driver told police he was driving 15-20 mph. However, Gladys told us she wants more answers on what happened Tuesday morning and she wants someone to take accountability.

“They need to pay medical bills or whatever therapy my son is going to need,” said Gladys Suero.

We brought Suero’s concerns to the city solicitor, but we have not yet received a response.

