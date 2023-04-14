Bruno Mars set to perform at MassMutual Center in June, tickets on sale

An exciting day for Bruno Mars fans as tickets officially go on sale for his upcoming concerts in Springfield.
By Matt Price, Photojournalist: Rich Crane and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - An exciting day for Bruno Mars fans as tickets officially go on sale for his upcoming concerts in Springfield.

Enthusiasm was building in downtown Springfield, that is because people like Cassandra Nieves are now able to buy tickets for one of the biggest names in music, Bruno Mars.

“I’ve been waiting to see him for a few years, so now that he’s actually coming here, it’s nice to see a big name in this city,” said Nieves.

And Nieves’ 8-year-old daughter, Lorena Davis, is already fired up.

“I love singing music. Yaaaaay!” said Davis.

In-person and online ticket selling opened to the public on Friday, just days after it was announced the Grammy award-winning artist will be performing a couple of concerts at the MassMutual Center in June.

Western Mass News found more than a dozen people, mostly fans of the superstar, who showed up at the box office on Friday morning, looking at prices ranging in the hundreds per seat.

However, Springfield resident Duncan Emmens told Western mass News it is worth it as he is looking to have fun with his girlfriend.

“She really wanted to go, and I was excited to go,” said Emmens. “Always good to get out of the house and do something nice. The weather’s great, and he’s just a really good artist. I’m really looking forward to it.”

After seeing other performers at the venue in the past, Emmens said a name this big will mean a lot to the city.

And for him and his partner, the fun is not ending there.

“We’re going to see Usher in Vegas in June,” said Emmens. “We’ll see Bruno in June, and then we’re going to Vegas in June.”

As for Nieves, it is unclear if she and her daughter will go to the concert together.

Regardless, Lorena hopes her mom receives something special.

“I was thinking for my mom, she should get an autograph from Bruno Mars,” said Davis.

Tickets are also now available for shows at Springfield’s Symphony Hall, including Chelsea Handler, Chicago and Gladys Knight. CLICK HERE

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

