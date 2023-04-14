Getting Answers: Local military expert discusses leaked documents of classified U.S. intelligence on social platform

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged in connection to the highly publicized leak of classified U.S. military documents on social media.

FBI agents arrested 21-year-old Jack Teixeira, a member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard.

This is aerial footage from when he was taken into custody earlier this afternoon, from his North Digton home, in Bristol County Massachusetts.

He was taken to the FBI headquarters in Chelsea and is expected to appear in federal court tomorrow.

Teixeira is accused of leaking multiple classified documents online, through a social media site called Discord, popular among online game players.

Investigators are looking into reports that in one of the forums on the site, members would debate the war in Ukraine, and where the classified documents were allegedly shared.

Western Mass News spoke with retired international business professor, and a retired U.S. Army officer. We asked him what this leak could mean for the country’s national security.

“Ukraine’s been mentioned, North Korea, Iran, Russia, China to name a felt,” said Gary Lefort. “The big concern is that in this particular case, it looks like not only intelligence was leaked on ongoing military operations that the United States is involved in, but we might also be doing some spying on our allies and partners as well. That’s not good.”

Lefort expressed his concerns over the security regarding the classified documents, and questioned how this could have even happened in the first place.

“Classified information needs to be tightly controlled,” said Lefort. “As a result of a National Guardsman in Massachusetts on a military installation having access to this information, raises the question: do we need to be more careful on scrutinizing who has access to it and the ability to be able to take it outside?”

The Pentagon’s Press Secretary did discuss this issue at a briefing today, although he would not comment on the ongoing investigation.

He said the Pentagon is now limiting who gets access to its daily intelligence briefs, following this leak.

Now, some officials who used to receive the pentagon’s highly classified daily briefing material have stopped getting them.

