Getting Answers: State leaders, locals react to massive catalytic converter theft ring

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Following the round up this week of seven men from western Mass. accused of stealing catalytic converters from hundreds of vehicles in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. We’re looking into laws in place here in the bay state aimed at stopping catalytic converter thefts.

Former Governor Charlie Baker signed the bills into law before he left office. One local legislator is giving us a better understanding of what went into effect this past January.

On Wednesday, seven, men from the greater Springfield area were arrested in connection to the theft of catalytic converters from hundreds of vehicles in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

“Catalytic converter theft has become a nationwide problem across multitudes of states, local and federal jurisdictions,” said U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins. “Thieves sometimes referred to as cutters conduct searches in residential neighborhoods, parking lots and other locations to steal the most highly valued catalytic converters.”

State Senator John Velis told Western Mass News new catalytic converter legislation passed last year at the state house and went into effect this past January.

“We demand better recording keeping, it prohibits third party sales of catalytic converters,” said Senator Velis. “So really what we attempted to do here is prohibit the theft someone goes in wherever it may be, sells without showing any documentation the ownness that we put on people is requiring documentation before you sell what we refer to as secondary sales.”

In the case of the theft ring raided this week in western Mass., the suspects were selling stolen catalytic converters to core buyers in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

Senator Velis points out that the new legislation in Massachusetts seems to have helped decrease catalytic converter thefts in the Bay State.

“We are hearing from our friends in law enforcement that this has gone down,” said Senator Velis. “We think as a result of this legislation.”

One local auto shop owner told us his business saw a major uptick in cars coming in that had their catalytic converters stolen last fall, but that has since changed.

“It’s gotten much better,” said David Vedovelli. “At least in this area.”

He shared this advice on how people can protect themselves from falling victim to this type of crime.

“There are things that are sold they are called cat lock and a couple of other names,” said Vedovelli. “They are not theft prove but they slow them way down. And a lot of times they don’t want to be the extra energy into taking them off.”

The seven defendants are currently in the custody of the U.S. Marshal pending a detention hearing which is scheduled for April 21st at 2 p.m.

