GoFundMe set up for owners of engulfed cars caused by brush fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - With the unprecedented high temperatures, we’ve experienced this spring so far western Mass. spent much of this week in the red flag zone, causing brush fires to pop up across the region. One fire in particular caused severe damage in Springfield.

Wednesday was just a normal day at work for one Monsoon Roastery barista and owner of Urban Artisan Farm until tragedy struck.

This week a brush fire came right up this hill in the area of Springfield known as gasoline alley causing major damage, this car was completely engulfed in flames.

“I parked my baby right there and I was in the building for 15 minutes,” said Jack Wysocki. “I came out and I saw the flames coming up the hill there about three feet from my car so I thought I would have time to move it so I had my keys in my hand, and then I took about 10 steps towards the car and the flames just came up and over and ate it just kept going.”

Jack Wysocki shared this video with Western Mass News and told us he had no choice but to watch his 2007 FJ Cruiser burn.

“They don’t make them anymore,” said Wysocki. “It’s like a beach car and it’s just unstoppable and you know I just put new tires on it. Just sweetened it up for the beach because it was going to be the car when I bought it that I was going to have forever.”

One worker at Monsoon Roastery, the business right next to Wysocki’s Urban Farm, also lost her car to the flames.

The coffee shop identifies as Makari and they describe her as a young 20 something just starting her career, which is why Tim Monson told us they’re hoping to help her out along with Wysocki by creating a GoFundMe.

“It’s really hard to get around the area here without transportation so we’re just trying to do what we can to help them get back on their feet,” said Timothy Monson. “I wish I had the money to just buy them cars. Unfortunately, I don’t so we’re just asking the community for help.

Now, Monson told Western Mass News another way the community can help is by participating in their cleanup efforts on Saturday and Monday.

“We will be having some parties to clean up will be giving anybody that comes out some coffee, some food we could really use a helping hand a physical hand to help just clean up the damage and you know help it look a little better again,” said Monson.

The GoFundMe set up for Makari and Jack is currently at $5,942, CLICK HERE to donate

