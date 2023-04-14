Hampden D.A concludes investigation of Springfield officer-involved shooting, findings released

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The investigation is complete into the fatal officer-involved shooting in Springfield less than two months ago.

Now we have the state police body camera footage showing the moments that led up to the shooting death of a Hartford, Connecticut man.

The Hampden District Attorney’s office released that body cam footage earlier today and their investigation has determined that the use of force was justified. We warn you; the video might be difficult for some to watch.

Newly released body camera footage from the Hampdens District Attorney’s office on Friday reveals further details surrounding an officer-involved shooting that happened on February 25th in Springfield, resulting in the death of William Tisdol from Hartford, Connecticut.

“City cameras and body worn camera footage clearly and conclusively show that Mr. Tisdol fired his weapon first,” D.A. Anthony Gulluni.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni announced he’s determined that the use of force was justified. He also released this surveillance video from MGM Springfield from the early morning hours showing where the incident first unfolded.

“Troopers responded to an altercation on the MGM gaming floor where they learned Mr. Tisdol had indicated that he was in possession of a firearm and had threatened to shoot another patron,” said Gulluni.

Following that argument, security is seen on the video separating the two men and Tisdol went to a restroom. State troopers then went to approach Tisdol as he exited the hotel lobby on Main Street and began walking towards the Union and Main Street intersection. Police then began a chase on foot, seen here in this video.

District Attorney Gulluni shared what took place after that.

“Trooper Cusack’s body worn camera shows that he is armed only with his taser as Mr. Tisdol turns and starts firing him,” said D.A. Gulluni. “It took seconds for Trooper Cusack to exchange his taser for his firearm to return fire towards Mr. Tisdol.”

This body worn camera footage shows Tisdol turning to Trooper Cusack and firing at him as Trooper Cusack pointed his taser at him. Trooper santos then fired at Tisdol. Attorney Gulluni explained further why the use of force was justified.

“The act of Mr. Tisdol only pointing a firearm ta Trooper Cusack constitutes a felony offense of assault with a dangerous weapon under Massachusetts law,” said D.A. Gulluni.

Tisdol’s family spoke out in Springfield 2 weeks ago, demanding for answers on the death of their loved one. Attorney Gulluni told Western Mass News he showed the body camera footage to them on Friday morning.

“I can say that it was productive, it was calm, it was respectful, and it ended with pleasant exchanges,” said D.A. Gulluni. “And my condolences.”

Massachusetts state police released a statement following the results of this investigation saying in part;

“No troopers go to work each day wanting to have to use lethal force, but nonetheless carry with them the knowledge that they may be required to do so in defense of their own lives, and the lives of the citizens they serve.”

Attorney Gulluni also shared today that he had productive conversations about the released body camera footage with community leaders earlier today in Springfield.

