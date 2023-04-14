Holyoke murder suspect on state’s ‘Most Wanted’ list surrenders

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A suspect who was wanted for a December murder in Holyoke is now in custody.

Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that 21-year-old Evdyele Oniel Pabon Flores surrendered himself at Holyoke District Court on Thursday morning.

An arrest warrant was out for Pabon Flores on a murder charge in connection with the death of 49-year-old Luis Ramos in the area of Pine and Sargeant Streets in Holyoke on December 7, 2022.

In late March, investigators issued a statewide alert for Pabon Flores and last week, Mass. State Police added him to their ‘Most Wanted’ list.

Pabon Flores was booked at the Holyoke Police Department and then brought back to court for arraignment. He is being held without bail on the murder warrant and his existing bail on a case out of Chicopee District Court was revoked.

