Hampden D.A. to release findings into officer-involved shooting

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Note: some video and language at the press conference may be graphic

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is expected to release new details in to a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place in February.

William Tisdol, 48, of Hartford, CT was shot and killed by police near the corner of Union and Main Streets in Springfield on February 25 after an incident that began at MGM Springfield.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

