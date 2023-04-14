Monson crews respond to blazing house on Bogan Road

Fire crews respond to a house fire on Bogan Road in Monson.
Fire crews respond to a house fire on Bogan Road in Monson.(Monson Police Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT
MONSON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) -Fire crews respond to a house fire on Bogan Road in Monson.

According to the Monson Police Department, firefighters at the scene of a fully-involved structure fire on Thursday night.

Fire officials advise the public to avoid the area at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

