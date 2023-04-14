Police investigating deadly shooting on Hancock Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a shooting Thursday night in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the 100 block of Hancock Street around 9:20 p.m. for a ShotSpotter activation.

When they arrived, they found an adult male gunshot victim inside a vehicle. The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Police detective bureau at (413) 787-6355 or ‘Text-A-Tip’ to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.

The case remains under investigation by the Springfield Police homicide unit, in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s murder unit.

