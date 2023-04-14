Rainbow arches over The Covenant School during first church service since mass shooting

The video shows members of the community gathered outside, admiring the rainbow before the...
The video shows members of the community gathered outside, admiring the rainbow before the service began.(Dave Barnes via WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A bold and colorful rainbow arched over The Covenant School in Nashville during the community’s first church service since the mass shooting last month that killed six people.

“You can’t make this stuff up,” Covenant School parent Dave Barnes wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday.

The video shows members of the community gathered outside, admiring the rainbow before the service began.

Someone in the background can be heard saying, “I’ve never seen a rainbow like that.”

Barnes wrote that this was the first time the community came together for church since the mass school shooting on March 27.

“It was like God was yelling from heaven – ‘I see you! I have not forgotten you,’” wrote Barnes. “It was one of the most poignant things I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven suspects have been charged as part of a catalytic converter theft operation that...
7 suspects arrested in connection with thefts of hundreds of catalytic converters
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire in Belchertown in the area of Jon Drive,...
Structure fire reported in Belchertown
A major multi-state crackdown on a catalytic converter theft ring with seven people from...
Agawam resident witnesses FBI raid connected to multi-state catalytic converter theft ring
In this image taken from video, police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April...
Guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents

Latest News

President Joe Biden stands with his son Hunter Biden and sister Valerie Biden Owens, second...
At Knock Shrine, Biden meets priest who gave Beau last rites
FILE - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks on Nov. 8, 2022, in downtown Denver.
Colorado governor signs abortion, transgender care bills
President Joe Biden is greeted at Ireland's parliament in Dublin on Thursday.
LIVE: Welcomed in Ireland, ‘Cousin Joe’ Biden jokes of staying
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
Supreme Court temporarily blocks restrictions on abortion pill