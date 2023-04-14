Record Warmth Again Today, Unsettled This Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We are looking at another day of record-breaking heat as we look to see highs once again reach the upper 80′s to near 90. We’ll see lots of sunshine Friday and light breezes as high pressure works in Friday afternoon. Temperatures will rise quickly, already in the upper 70′s by 11am, and the middle and upper 80′s by 2pm. Our record to beat is 79 degrees set back in 1968 over at Westover, and Friday we will look shatter that record. On Thursday, we reached a high of 89 at Westover, beating the record of 85 set back in 1945. Cloud cover works in during the evening and overnight while temperatures fall into the 60′s.

In the upper levels of the atmosphere, we have a strong ridge set up across the Eastern portions of the U.S. bringing in those summer-like temperatures. As we head into the weekend into next week, the pattern shifts a bit, as a trough build in, and the Jetstream dips. Also, a cold front will come through at the surface on Monday, ushering in some cooler air.

The weekend turns cooler and more unsettled. Saturday will start off dry, with mainly cloudy skies. A chance for a spot shower increases by the evening, but showers should be scattered in nature, as an area of low pressure passes to our south. We’ll see highs on Saturday in the middle 70′s. By Sunday, we continue to return closer to normal temperature wise, as highs look to top off in the middle 60′s. And Sunday also is looking unsettled with scattered showers in the beginning half of the day.

A chance for a more substantial rain comes for Monday as a cold front passes through the area. We will likely see light to steady soaking rain throughout the day Monday with highs in the lower 60′s. We look to dry out and turn more seasonable by the middle of next week with highs returning to the 50′s, normal or slightly below normal for this time of year.

