UMass Amherst students protest the emerging on-campus housing crisis

AMHERST, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - UMass students are holding a sleep-in tonight to protest what they’re calling a housing crisis at the university.

Organizers told Western Mass News this comes after the university announced it won’t continue to guarantee housing on campus for students after receiving hundreds of requests for housing they can’t accommodate.

Students are currently setting up tents and sleeping accommodations by the campus pond next to the library.

Members of the UMass Radical Student Alliance, who didn’t want to be identified, spoke with us about how the issue impacts the student body.

“We’re here because we feel that the university is not doing all that they can to support students who are looking for housing next semester,” said a UMass student. “We were recently notified that there are 900 students who wanted to live on campus next year who are now going to be facing some sort of housing insecurity because the university has nowhere to put them.”

Organizers are calling for the university to provide affordable housing for all students.

Western Mass News reached out to the university for comment and a UMass spokesperson told us in part:

“Since 2006 UMass has added more than 2,000 beds and remains among the top six largest residential programs in the country, with more than 14,000 on-campus beds available to students. This fall, there will be more housing available with the opening of a new private market, apartment-style housing on campus… Pressure on the local housing market has increased significantly in the past two years. Hampshire county, which includes Amherst and nearby Northampton, gained 16,000 people between 2020 and 2022, an 11% increase.”

We’re also told students have the option to speak with staff in the off-campus student life office to help with the search for off-campus housing in the area as well. They’re encouraged to check the office website daily for rentals and information on help sessions.

An open forum is scheduled for 7 p.m. to give students a chance to share their troubles finding housing for the fall semester. The sleep-in continues tomorrow morning outside the student union.

