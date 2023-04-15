4RUN3 training program prepares runners for upcoming Boston Marathon

As Patriots’ Day approaches Western Mass News is getting answers as local running groups are preparing for the Boston Marathon on Monday.
By Libby James and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - As Patriots’ Day approaches Western Mass News is getting answers as local running groups are preparing for the Boston Marathon on Monday.

On Friday, Western Mass News stopped by the store to find out about their marathon training group headed to Boston for the 127th running of the race. Tim Murphy, owner of 4RUN3 in East Longmeadow expressed the training process for the marathon.

“There are some groups out folks have been training for 15,16,17 weeks getting ready to run this weekend,” said Murphy. “So, there are folks running qualified runners and also charity runners that will all be there on Monday.”

4RUN3 has about 9 to 10 runner participating in the marathon on Monday.

Murphy told us these weather changes over the past couple of days have helped them prepare.

“This training program started in January, so they ran in the rain, snow, sleet, and the weather the past couple of days,” said Murphy. “Last night it was still 80 degrees when the group ran so the weather has been all over the place which is a good training plan.”

In addition to the runners, they also have around 40 volunteers stationed along the route.

“We are at bag check at the end where the runners finish so when they come across the finish line,” said Murphy. “Mile 11 in Natick at an aid station which is pretty cool to see the runners go by.”

As this weekend marks the 10th anniversary of the Boston marathon bombing, Murphy said he knows the Boston Athletics Association is taking security seriously.

“It’s always covered,” said Murphy. “I think some of the volunteers are obviously aware it is 10-year anniversary so maybe there is a little more thought and paying attention to that, but the security is crazy they always do a great job with that.”

For more information of 4RUN3′s running groups or volunteer groups CLICK HERE

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven suspects have been charged as part of a catalytic converter theft operation that...
7 suspects arrested in connection with thefts of hundreds of catalytic converters
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
A major multi-state crackdown on a catalytic converter theft ring with seven people from...
Agawam resident witnesses FBI raid connected to multi-state catalytic converter theft ring
Firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire in Belchertown in the area of Jon Drive,...
Structure fire reported in Belchertown
In this image taken from video, police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April...
Guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents

Latest News

The Air National Guardsman appeared in front of a federal judge in Boston, unsealed court...
Massachusetts Air National Guardsman appears in court, after ‘allegedly’ leaking classified U.S. military documents
Ware crews respond to a brush fire on Bacon Road on Friday afternoon.
Ware firefighters respond to a brush fire on Bacon Road
Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Westfield and Wilbraham.
Town by Town: Mercy Medical Center team birth, Credit For Life Fair, Lunch Bunch food pantry
A 10-year-old boy who was hit by a DPW truck in Holyoke this week, sits down with Western Mass...
‘Am I going to die?’: Holyoke boy recalls trauma after being struck by a DPW truck