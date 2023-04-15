4RUN3 training program prepares runners for upcoming Boston Marathon

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - As Patriots’ Day approaches Western Mass News is getting answers as local running groups are preparing for the Boston Marathon on Monday.

On Friday, Western Mass News stopped by the store to find out about their marathon training group headed to Boston for the 127th running of the race. Tim Murphy, owner of 4RUN3 in East Longmeadow expressed the training process for the marathon.

“There are some groups out folks have been training for 15,16,17 weeks getting ready to run this weekend,” said Murphy. “So, there are folks running qualified runners and also charity runners that will all be there on Monday.”

4RUN3 has about 9 to 10 runner participating in the marathon on Monday.

Murphy told us these weather changes over the past couple of days have helped them prepare.

“This training program started in January, so they ran in the rain, snow, sleet, and the weather the past couple of days,” said Murphy. “Last night it was still 80 degrees when the group ran so the weather has been all over the place which is a good training plan.”

In addition to the runners, they also have around 40 volunteers stationed along the route.

“We are at bag check at the end where the runners finish so when they come across the finish line,” said Murphy. “Mile 11 in Natick at an aid station which is pretty cool to see the runners go by.”

As this weekend marks the 10th anniversary of the Boston marathon bombing, Murphy said he knows the Boston Athletics Association is taking security seriously.

“It’s always covered,” said Murphy. “I think some of the volunteers are obviously aware it is 10-year anniversary so maybe there is a little more thought and paying attention to that, but the security is crazy they always do a great job with that.”

