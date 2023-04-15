Amber Alert: 9-year-old abducted in Va. believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

AMBER ALERT: Brielle Alexis Maree Silver (right) is believed to be with Bethany Renae Dawn...
AMBER ALERT: Brielle Alexis Maree Silver (right) is believed to be with Bethany Renae Dawn Gould (left).(Photos: Virginia State Police and Newport News police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old girl who police say was abducted Saturday morning.

Brielle Alexis Maree Silver “is believed to be in extreme danger and was last seen on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News,” Virginia State Police said.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, white shorts, and no shoes. She may be wearing silver dolphin earrings.

“The child is believed to have been abducted by Bethany Renae Dawn Gould,” police said.

There is no clothing description at this time.

The initial alert said Gould and Silver may be traveling in a gray 2005 Mercury Mariner with Alabama tag 32BM568.

The Newport News Police Department on Saturday evening said the vehicle may have Tennessee tag 978BJSC.

If you have any information about this case, call 911 or the Newport News Police Department at 757-727-2500.

Police say this is a photo of the the vehicle they may be traveling in.
Police say this is a photo of the the vehicle they may be traveling in.(Photo: Virginia State Police)

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven suspects have been charged as part of a catalytic converter theft operation that...
7 suspects arrested in connection with thefts of hundreds of catalytic converters
WGGB 70-70 TV GIVEAWAY
70-70 TV Giveaway
UMass students are holding a sleep-in tonight to protest what they’re calling a housing crisis...
UMass Amherst students protest the emerging on-campus housing crisis
One person is dead following a shooting Thursday night in Springfield.
Police investigating deadly shooting on Hancock Street in Springfield
Fire crews respond to a house fire on Bogan Road in Monson.
Monson crews respond to blazing house on Bogan Road

Latest News

One Boston Day, honors the strength and resiliency of Boston after the deadly bombings near the...
10 years later, community honors lost loved ones from Boston Marathon bombing
Springfield native, Michelle Brooks-Thompson, is performing the national anthem at the 127th...
Springfield native set to perform national anthem at the 2023 Boston Marathon
A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire...
Freight train engines, cars derail and catch fire in Maine
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Belchertown firefighters respond to a structure fire on South Street