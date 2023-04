BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Belchertown are responding to the area of South Street for reports of a brush fire.

According to the Belchertown Fire Department, they are on scene and waiting for mutual aid’s arrivials.

Officials ask that people avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.