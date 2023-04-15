Belchertown firefighters respond to a structure fire on South Street

A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELCHERTOWN, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are responding to a structure fire on South Street in Belchertown.

According to the Belchertown Fire Department, multiple mutual aids are on their way to contain the fire.

Fire officials said to avoid the area at this time.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven suspects have been charged as part of a catalytic converter theft operation that...
7 suspects arrested in connection with thefts of hundreds of catalytic converters
WGGB 70-70 TV GIVEAWAY
70-70 TV Giveaway
UMass students are holding a sleep-in tonight to protest what they’re calling a housing crisis...
UMass Amherst students protest the emerging on-campus housing crisis
One person is dead following a shooting Thursday night in Springfield.
Police investigating deadly shooting on Hancock Street in Springfield
Fire crews respond to a house fire on Bogan Road in Monson.
Monson crews respond to blazing house on Bogan Road

Latest News

Springfield native, Michelle Brooks-Thompson, is performing the national anthem at the 127th...
Springfield native set to perform national anthem at the 2023 Boston Marathon
A photo of a fire truck.
Whately crews respond to a brush fire on Chestnut Plain Road
MGN Online
Belchertown crews respond to brush fire in South Street area
Crews in Orange are responding to Summit Street for reports of a structure fire.
Crews responding to 2-alarm fire on Summit St. in Orange