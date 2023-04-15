Unsettled Weather returns Tonight and sticks around through Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve had a beautiful Saturday afternoon here in Western Mass, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A stationary front to our north led to some clouds this morning, but weak high pressure to to our southwest has managed to hang on just a little bit longer before our pattern shifts back to a more typical April setup, leading to the nice weather today. With that high soon departing, we are tracking several rounds of unsettled weather over the next few days, the first of which will arrive overnight tonight. A weak mid-level disturbance is on the approach from the south and will bring clouds and showers to our area overnight as it tracks up the coast. Our temperatures will drop back into the low 50s for the hills, mid 50s for the valleys. That low sticks around tomorrow, leading to a generally cloudy and cooler Sunday-- highs should reach the mid-60s, with an isolated AM shower possible.

Our Sunday night will remain cloudy with a few breaks of clearer skies allowing temperatures to fall a bit relative to Saturday, to the low 50s. As we look ahead, low pressure currently developing in Colorado will march eastward, bringing a cold front along with it. It’ll reach us on Monday, leading to a rainy and breezy day—bring an umbrella or raincoat if heading to the Boston Marathon! The rain could be heavy at times, including the AM commute, before tapering off late in the day. Highs Monday will be in the low 60s and lows falling to near 40 after the cold front passes through. Winds will remain breezy Monday night behind the front, bringing in chilly air from the northwest.

We’ll start to dry off Tuesday, but a stray remnant AM shower remains possible. The rest of the week will feature increasing sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the mid-60s for our highs, and mid 40s for our lows. Next weekend we again turn unsettled, with a potential low-pressure system affecting us Saturday and Sunday, bringing the chance for more showers.

