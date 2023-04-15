Unsettled Weather returns Tonight and sticks around through Monday

By Don Maher
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve had a beautiful Saturday afternoon here in Western Mass, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A stationary front to our north led to some clouds this morning, but weak high pressure to to our southwest has managed to hang on just a little bit longer before our pattern shifts back to a more typical April setup, leading to the nice weather today. With that high soon departing, we are tracking several rounds of unsettled weather over the next few days, the first of which will arrive overnight tonight. A weak mid-level disturbance is on the approach from the south and will bring clouds and showers to our area overnight as it tracks up the coast. Our temperatures will drop back into the low 50s for the hills, mid 50s for the valleys. That low sticks around tomorrow, leading to a generally cloudy and cooler Sunday-- highs should reach the mid-60s, with an isolated AM shower possible.

Our Sunday night will remain cloudy with a few breaks of clearer skies allowing temperatures to fall a bit relative to Saturday, to the low 50s. As we look ahead, low pressure currently developing in Colorado will march eastward, bringing a cold front along with it. It’ll reach us on Monday, leading to a rainy and breezy day—bring an umbrella or raincoat if heading to the Boston Marathon! The rain could be heavy at times, including the AM commute, before tapering off late in the day. Highs Monday will be in the low 60s and lows falling to near 40 after the cold front passes through. Winds will remain breezy Monday night behind the front, bringing in chilly air from the northwest.

We’ll start to dry off Tuesday, but a stray remnant AM shower remains possible. The rest of the week will feature increasing sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the mid-60s for our highs, and mid 40s for our lows. Next weekend we again turn unsettled, with a potential low-pressure system affecting us Saturday and Sunday, bringing the chance for more showers.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven suspects have been charged as part of a catalytic converter theft operation that...
7 suspects arrested in connection with thefts of hundreds of catalytic converters
WGGB 70-70 TV GIVEAWAY
70-70 TV Giveaway
UMass students are holding a sleep-in tonight to protest what they’re calling a housing crisis...
UMass Amherst students protest the emerging on-campus housing crisis
One person is dead following a shooting Thursday night in Springfield.
Police investigating deadly shooting on Hancock Street in Springfield
Fire crews respond to a house fire on Bogan Road in Monson.
Monson crews respond to blazing house on Bogan Road

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your 10PM forecast
Don's Updated 10PM Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Don Maher has a look at your Friday evening forecast
Don's Friday Evening Forecast
Another Day of Record Warmth then Unsettled and Cooler for the Weekend
Another Day of Record Warmth then Unsettled and Cooler for the Weekend
Dry and sunny with temperatures returning to near 90 degrees
Janna's Friday Forecast