Crews responding to 2-alarm fire on Summit St. in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Orange are responding to Summit Street for reports of a structure fire.

According to Orange Fire officials, a second alarm has been struck.

Authorities are asking that people avoid the streets in that area while crews work.

Multiple mutual aid departments have been called and are en route.

Officials said that more updates will be provided later on.

