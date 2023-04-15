Crews responding to 2-alarm fire on Summit St. in Orange

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Orange are responding to Summit Street for reports of a structure fire.

According to Orange Fire officials, a second alarm has been struck.

Authorities are asking that people avoid the streets in that area while crews work.

Multiple mutual aid departments have been called and are en route.

Officials said that more updates will be provided later on.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven suspects have been charged as part of a catalytic converter theft operation that...
7 suspects arrested in connection with thefts of hundreds of catalytic converters
WGGB 70-70 TV GIVEAWAY
70-70 TV Giveaway
UMass students are holding a sleep-in tonight to protest what they’re calling a housing crisis...
UMass Amherst students protest the emerging on-campus housing crisis
One person is dead following a shooting Thursday night in Springfield.
Police investigating deadly shooting on Hancock Street in Springfield
Fire crews respond to a house fire on Bogan Road in Monson.
Monson crews respond to blazing house on Bogan Road

Latest News

Missing David E. Jackson 041523
Police searching for missing Greenfield man
Grayson Drive fire 041523
3 displaced following house fire on Grayson Dr. in Springfield
Grayson Drive fire 041523
Grayson Drive fire damage 041523
Northampton and Dwight Streets accident 041523
Holyoke crews respond to car accident on Northampton and Dwight Streets