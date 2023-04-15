Holyoke crews respond to car accident on Northampton and Dwight Streets

Northampton and Dwight Streets accident 041523
Northampton and Dwight Streets accident 041523(Holyoke Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Holyoke responded to Northampton and Dwight Streets Saturday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident.

According to Holyoke Fire officials, the scene was expected to clear around 10 a.m.

No word was released regarding injuries or what caused the accident.

