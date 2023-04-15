John Duggan Academy’s athletic ‘world-class facility’ construction underway

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Construction on a brand-new athletics facility by Springfield’s Duggan Academy continues.

With spring sports well underway, Springfield is waiting for a second major athletic field and complex to open up.

Right behind Duggan Academy in Springfield, crews continue to put the foundation together for a big game changer in high school athletics.

In a matter of months, athletes and fans will be able to play and watch sports in the new 1,800-seat ted plumb field and Duggan Park, dedicated to former Putnam Coach Ted Plumb.

“It’s going to basically replicate Central,” said Pete Garvey. “Central is used quite a bit. So, we are going to be having a second world-class facility.”

Workers and the Sarno administration broke ground on the $14,000,000 project in mid-March, with the new facility consisting of a turf football field, a running track, lights, bleachers, restrooms and a concession stand.

Pete Garvey of the city’s Department of Capital Asset Construction said it will allow for football, soccer, field hockey, lacrosse, track and field events.

“We’ll be able to attract everyone from western Mass. as far as track meets, and it will meet all of the MIAA guidelines,” said Garvey. “We’ll be able to host some big tournaments and big projects.”

One of the great things about this project is that it is not just Duggan Academy that will be able to play on these fields.

According to Garvey, other Springfield-area schools will be able to use the facility, which he says will be big for the community.

“I consider it to be right in the center of the city, so it’s accessible from all parts of the city,” said Garvey. “It’s plenty of land and it’s a great layout.”

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno also celebrated the progress, saying in a statement to Western Mass News:

“My administration is committed to advancing projects that will benefit our community and enhance the quality of life for our neighborhoods, and this new athletic field at Duggan Academy is one of these projects.”

Garvey told us the football field and track will be ready for use this fall.

However, this is only phase one.

“Phase two would be the grass fields outside the fence over on the other side,” said Garvey. “Phase three would be the parking lot up above.”

Phase two will be complete in fall of 2024 and phase three will be finished in fall of 2025.

