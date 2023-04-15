Man arrested at Walmart for allegedly smashing jewelry cases with hammer

Authorities say a man was taken into custody after damaging property with hammers at a Walmart...
Authorities say a man was taken into custody after damaging property with hammers at a Walmart in Michigan.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By WLUC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - Michigan police say a man has been arrested for damaging property inside a Walmart.

According to the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, officers were dispatched to an area Walmart regarding property damage on Friday.

WLUC reports that a video circulating on social media showed a man smashing jewelry cases with a hammer while Walmart staff was directing customers toward the exits.

Barricades were also reportedly set up outside of the store in the parking lot.

Officers said they encountered the suspect in question and took him into custody.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The Walmart location shared on social media that the store closed Friday evening due to “unfortunate circumstances” with plans of reopening Saturday morning.

No further information was made available.

Copyright 2023 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven suspects have been charged as part of a catalytic converter theft operation that...
7 suspects arrested in connection with thefts of hundreds of catalytic converters
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
A major multi-state crackdown on a catalytic converter theft ring with seven people from...
Agawam resident witnesses FBI raid connected to multi-state catalytic converter theft ring
Firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire in Belchertown in the area of Jon Drive,...
Structure fire reported in Belchertown
In this image taken from video, police block a road in North Dighton, Mass., Thursday, April...
Guardsman arrested in leak of classified military documents

Latest News

Check out these pictures as we look at Channel 40 through the years
WGGB: 70 Years - seven decades of big stories
WGGB has been proud to serve the community from our home for the last 70 years: 1300 Liberty...
Springfield’s mayor declares Apr. 14, 2023 ‘WGGB ABC40 Day’
As Patriots’ Day approaches Western Mass News is getting answers as local running groups are...
4RUN3 training program prepares runners for upcoming Boston Marathon
The Air National Guardsman appeared in front of a federal judge in Boston, unsealed court...
Massachusetts Air National Guardsman appears in court, after ‘allegedly’ leaking classified U.S. military documents
FILE - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis speaks on Nov. 8, 2022, in downtown Denver.
Colorado offers safe haven for abortion, transgender care