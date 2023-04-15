Massachusetts Air National Guardsman appears in court, after ‘allegedly’ leaking classified U.S. military documents

(WGGB/WSHM) - The Air National Guardsman appeared in front of a federal judge in Boston, unsealed court documents revealed how investigators pinpointed the source of the leak, and what kind of clearance the suspect had.

21-year-old Jack Teixeira, a member of the intelligence wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, depicted in this courtroom sketch as he appeared before a U.S. District Court judge in Boston on Friday morning.

This is video from his arrest on Thursday at his North Dighton home, taken into custody by the FBI.

He’s accused of leaking classified documents that detailed U.S. military strategy, including information relating to the Ukrainian War.

On Friday, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland explained the severity of the charges Teixeira faces.

“This is not just about taking home documents,” said Attorney General Garland. “That is of course itself illegal, but this is about the transmission, both the unlawful retention and transmission of the documents. Everyone knows here that the documents in the end were transmitted, that violates 18U.S.C793 and 18U.S.C1924. There are very serious penalties associated with that.” After Teixeira’s hearing on Friday, court documents were unsealed that further detail his alleged crimes.

They show billing records of an internet social media platform helped the FBI identify the Massachusetts Air National Guardsman as the source of the leak, as Teixeira used his real name and address on his account.

Investigators believe he was the leader of an online private chat group on the gaming social media site Discord.

That’s allegedly where the documents were shared.

Although prosecutors have not revealed a possible motive, accounts of people in that group have depicted Teixeira as motivated more by bravado than ideology.

The documents state other people interviewed by the FBI told them Teixeira was worried about being identified at work, so he began taking the classified documents to his home and photographing them.

It’s also revealed that Teixeira held top secret clearance since 2021. Many of the documents posted on the online platform were marked top secret. Court records said he allegedly began posting the information around December 2022.

“People who sign agreements to be able to receive classified documents acknowledge the importance to the national security of not disclosing those documents, and we intend to ascend that message of how important it is to our national security,” said Attorney General Garland.

We’ve also learned he allegedly searched on his government issued computer on a classified government database for the word leak on April 6, after reports began emerging that the documents were improperly released.

The judge ordered him to be held until a detention hearing next Wednesday.

This is video of his family leaving the courtroom following that hearing.

President Biden is now calling on federal agencies to step up their security measures in the wake of these developments.

