Person sent to hospital after minivan strikes pole on Allen St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Allen Street early Saturday morning for reports of a minivan that had crashed into a pole.

According to Springfield Fire officials, they responded to the 1000-block of Allen Street around 3 a.m.

Crews said that one occupant had to be extricated from the minivan and was sent to a local hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident has not been disclosed at this time.

