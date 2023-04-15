Person sent to hospital after minivan strikes pole on Allen St. in Springfield

Allen Street accident 041523
Allen Street accident 041523(Springfield Fire Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Allen Street early Saturday morning for reports of a minivan that had crashed into a pole.

According to Springfield Fire officials, they responded to the 1000-block of Allen Street around 3 a.m.

Crews said that one occupant had to be extricated from the minivan and was sent to a local hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident has not been disclosed at this time.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven suspects have been charged as part of a catalytic converter theft operation that...
7 suspects arrested in connection with thefts of hundreds of catalytic converters
WGGB 70-70 TV GIVEAWAY
70-70 TV Giveaway
UMass students are holding a sleep-in tonight to protest what they’re calling a housing crisis...
UMass Amherst students protest the emerging on-campus housing crisis
One person is dead following a shooting Thursday night in Springfield.
Police investigating deadly shooting on Hancock Street in Springfield
Fire crews respond to a house fire on Bogan Road in Monson.
Monson crews respond to blazing house on Bogan Road

Latest News

Town of Agawam
Textile collection to be held at Agawam Dept. of Public Works Saturday
After their first superintendent offer was rescinded and now the second offer refused, the...
The search for new Easthampton superintendent continues, after second candidate rejects offer
Check out these pictures as we look at Channel 40 through the years
WGGB: 70 Years - seven decades of big stories
WGGB has been proud to serve the community from our home for the last 70 years: 1300 Liberty...
Springfield’s mayor declares Apr. 14, 2023 ‘WGGB ABC40 Day’