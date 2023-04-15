Police searching for missing Greenfield man

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Greenfield are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to Greenfield Police, 71-year-old David E. Jackson was last seen at his Orchard Street home Friday evening.

Jackson is described as a white male with grey hair and a grey beard.

Police said that Jackson likes to hike in Highland Park, especially near Sachems Head. Officers, a K9, and a Greenfield Fire drone searched the park and surrounding area Friday evening, but did not locate him. The search then resumed Saturday morning.

If you have any information regarding Jackson’s whereabouts, you are encouraged to call 413-773-5411.

