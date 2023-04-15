The search for new Easthampton superintendent continues, after second candidate rejects offer

After their first superintendent offer was rescinded and now the second offer refused, the Easthampton school committee is still searching for a superintendent.
By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EASTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - After their first superintendent offer was rescinded and now the second offer refused, the Easthampton school committee is still searching for a superintendent.

The first candidate for Easthampton school superintendent, Vito Perrone had his offer revoked for using the term “ladies” in an email.

Western Mass News learned the second candidate for school superintendent decided she doesn’t want the job.

The search continues, for a new superintendent in Easthampton. On Friday, a scheduled school committee meeting was cancelled. On the agenda:  a closed-door bargaining session with candidate Dr. Erica Faginski-Stark and a vote to accept a new contract.

Parents in the Easthampton school system received an email from current superintendent Allison LeClair that reads in part quote:

“…We will be discussing our next steps at our next, school committee meeting. Be well.”

Dr. Faginski-Stark is the director of curriculum and institution for Ludlow Public Schools. In an interview for the job last month, she explained why she wanted to fulfill the role.

“The values you find here are about strong education and quality community and that is something I see reflected when I look at Easthampton and the Easthampton Public Schools.

I am looking for a community that is invested in education, a community that cares about students about hats happens in the schools and is supportive of that.

The first candidate, West Springfield’s interim superintendent Dr. Vito Perrone was offered the role in March, his offer was quickly rescinded after he addressed the committee chair and executive assistant as ladies in a negotiations email.

Despite the resulting public outcry.

“Dr. Perrone is beyond qualified for this position and his reaction from the town is beyond unprofessional,” said Kasie Young, an Easthampton resident.

The committee voted Monday night not to continue negotiations with Perrone and offered the role to Faginski-Stark, who recently declined the offer.

When Western Mass News stopped by Easthampton Friday afternoon, we found supporters of Perrone carrying signs to draw people to sign a petition in support of Perrone.

We reached out to Faginski-Stark to ask why she declined the offer, her email said she is out of the office until April 24.

We also spoke with Perrone today, who said he hasn’t talked to school committee members in recent days and is grateful for the committee’s support.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

