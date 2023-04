SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - WGGB has been proud to serve the community from our home for the last 70 years: 1300 Liberty Street in Springfield.

Watch as Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno proclaims Friday, April 14, 2023 as “WGGB ABC40 Day” in the city in honor of our anniversary.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.