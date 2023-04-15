Textile collection to be held at Agawam Dept. of Public Works Saturday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of Agawam will be holding a textile collection Saturday morning at the Department of Public Works.

According to officials, the collection will start at 9 a.m. and continue until noon.

Organizers have asked that all donations be in boxes or bags as loose items will not be accepted.

Acceptable donation items include:

All cloth items

Clothing (all sizes, styles, ages, and genders)

Bedding and Draperies (no bed pillows)

Shoes

Small appliances

Electronics

Kitchen ware

Household goods

Sporting goods

Toys

Books (no encyclopedias, textbooks, or library books)

This comes just months after the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection expanded its waste bans to include textile items, changing the way of textile disposal in the Bay State.

