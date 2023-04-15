Textile collection to be held at Agawam Dept. of Public Works Saturday

Town of Agawam
Town of Agawam(Western Mass News photo)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of Agawam will be holding a textile collection Saturday morning at the Department of Public Works.

According to officials, the collection will start at 9 a.m. and continue until noon.

Organizers have asked that all donations be in boxes or bags as loose items will not be accepted.

Acceptable donation items include:

  • All cloth items
  • Clothing (all sizes, styles, ages, and genders)
  • Bedding and Draperies (no bed pillows)
  • Shoes
  • Small appliances
  • Electronics
  • Kitchen ware
  • Household goods
  • Sporting goods
  • Toys
  • Books (no encyclopedias, textbooks, or library books)

This comes just months after the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection expanded its waste bans to include textile items, changing the way of textile disposal in the Bay State.

