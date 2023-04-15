Town by Town: Mercy Medical Center team birth, Credit For Life Fair, Lunch Bunch food pantry

(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield, Westfield and Wilbraham.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno joined Mercy Medical Center for a special team birth event.

Western Mass News was told the team birth is a new initiative to enhance the birthing experience for families.

Friday’s event was held at the hospital’s family life center.

A Credit For Life fair was held at Westfield High School on Friday morning.

The fair was open to high school seniors, it was meant to help expose them to budgeting and savings skills.

The seniors pretended to be 25 years old for the day, choosing a career and even receiving a credit score.

Their chosen career came with an annual salary and the goal for each student was to visit over 15 booths.

Some examples of the booths they visited were housing, transportation, clothing, utilities, food & nutrition.

After each student visited all of the booths, they had to check out to see how they managed their monthly spending.

There was a grab and go food pantry along with a Lunch Bunch Pathway for Parents’ event was held at the Wilbraham town’s public library.

The event was aimed at children aged 15 months to 3 years accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

We’re told the event provided an opportunity for kids and families to connect over building healthy relationships with food choices by incorporating items from the five food groups, while enjoying and creating a healthy snack together.

If you missed Friday’s event, they will host another one which will be held on April 28th!

