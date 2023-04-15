Train with hazardous materials derails in rural Maine

A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire...
A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire officials said.(Rockwood Fire & Rescue)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWOOD, Maine (AP) — A train carrying hazardous materials has derailed and caught fire in Rockwood, Maine, fire officials said.

Rockwood Fire & Rescue posted a photo of the derailment Saturday on its Facebook page and advised residents “to stay clear!” It was unclear if there were injuries in the derailment. The department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rockwood is in the north-central part of the state in a mostly rural area. It’s near Moosehead Lake, one of the largest bodies of freshwater in the state.

The derailment is the latest one to plague the rail industry. Federal regulators and members of Congress are urging railroads to do more to prevent derailments after recent fiery wrecks involving hazardous chemicals in Ohio and Minnesota prompted evacuations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven suspects have been charged as part of a catalytic converter theft operation that...
7 suspects arrested in connection with thefts of hundreds of catalytic converters
WGGB 70-70 TV GIVEAWAY
70-70 TV Giveaway
UMass students are holding a sleep-in tonight to protest what they’re calling a housing crisis...
UMass Amherst students protest the emerging on-campus housing crisis
One person is dead following a shooting Thursday night in Springfield.
Police investigating deadly shooting on Hancock Street in Springfield
Fire crews respond to a house fire on Bogan Road in Monson.
Monson crews respond to blazing house on Bogan Road

Latest News

MGN Online
Belchertown crews respond to brush fire in South Street area
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information on three missing American sailors, identified as...
US Coast Guard, Mexican navy searching for 3 missing American sailors
The car belonging to a man who vanished in 2006 was located and pulled from a pond in Florida.
Car of man missing since 2006 found in pond with human remains inside
The car belonging to a man who vanished in 2006 was located and pulled from a pond.
Car belonging to man who vanished in 2006 has been pulled from pond