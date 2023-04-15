Ware firefighters respond to a brush fire on Bacon Road

WARE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Ware crews respond to a brush fire on Bacon Road on Friday afternoon.

According to the Ware Fire Department, fire crews arrive at the scene around 5 p.m. for reports of a brush fire in the area of Bacon Road.

Fire officials confirmed a second alarm was struck and the fire was contained quickly with the assist of Belchertown Fire Department and Bondsville Fire Department.

No injuries reported.

