Whately crews respond to a brush fire on Chestnut Plain Road

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHATELY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters respond to a brush fire on Chestnut Plain Road in Whately.

According to the Whately Fire Department, at around 3:30 p.m. fire crews responded to the scene of 46 Plain Road for reports of a brush fire.

Fire officials confirmed the fire is under control.

No reported injuries.

