Whately crews respond to a brush fire on Chestnut Plain Road

WHATELY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters respond to a brush fire on Chestnut Plain Road in Whately.

According to the Whately Fire Department, at around 3:30 p.m. fire crews responded to the scene of 46 Plain Road for reports of a brush fire.

Fire officials confirmed the fire is under control.

No reported injuries.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.