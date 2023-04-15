Whately crews respond to a brush fire on Chestnut Plain Road
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHATELY, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters respond to a brush fire on Chestnut Plain Road in Whately.
According to the Whately Fire Department, at around 3:30 p.m. fire crews responded to the scene of 46 Plain Road for reports of a brush fire.
Fire officials confirmed the fire is under control.
No reported injuries.
